Marlies Confirm Start Time for Game 1

The Toronto Marlies confirmed today the start time for Game One against the Utica Comets for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at Ricoh Coliseum. The full schedule of the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs is below.

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be televised live on Leafs Nation Network.

North Division Semifinals Schedule

1 vs UTI Apr. 21 4:00 PM LNN

2 vs UTI Apr. 22 4:00 PM LNN

3 @ UTI Apr. 25 7:00 PM LNN

4* @ UTI Apr. 27 7:00 PM LNN

5* vs UTI Apr. 29 4:00 PM LNN

* If necessary

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

