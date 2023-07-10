Moose Sign Forward C.J. Suess

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward C.J. Suess to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

C.J. Suess

Forward

Born March 17, 1994 - Forest Lake, Minn.

Height 5.11 - Weight 190 - Shoots L

Suess, 29, notched 22 points (10G, 12A) in 46 games with the San Jose Barracuda during the 2022-23 season. The forward also suited up in one NHL game for the San Jose Sharks.

Prior to his season in San Jose, Suess appeared in 166 games with the Moose while recording 83 points (45G, 38A). He also played in four total games with the Winnipeg Jets and recorded two penalty minutes.

The Forest Lake, Minn. product notched a career-high 28 points (14G, 14A) in 46 games with Manitoba during the 2021-22 campaign. Suess has tallied 105 points (55G, 50A) over the course of 212 total AHL contests split between Manitoba and San Jose. The forward was a fifth-round pick (129th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2014 NHL Draft.

In his time with the Moose, Suess was named the team's Julian Klymkiw Community Service award winner for the 2020-21 season.

