Chicago Wolves Sign 9 Players for 2023-24 Season
July 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that the team has signed nine players to AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.
Included in the group are former Wolves forward Kyle Marino as well as two players with NHL experience, forwards Chris Terry and Cole Schneider.
The full list of Monday's signings:
Forwards
Peter Abbandonato
Hudson Elynuik
Dominic Franco
Kyle Marino
Cole Schneider
Chris Terry
Defensemen
Tory Dello
Tyson Feist
Goaltender
Adam Scheel
Marino was a valuable member of the Wolves' 2022 Calder Cup championship team while Terry has appeared in 152 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. Schneider, who was captain of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals the past two seasons, has appeared in six games with the Buffalo Sabres.
The Wolves' 2023-24 home opener is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena. The remainder of the regular-season schedule is expected to be announced later this week.
