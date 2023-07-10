Chicago Wolves Sign 9 Players for 2023-24 Season

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that the team has signed nine players to AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Included in the group are former Wolves forward Kyle Marino as well as two players with NHL experience, forwards Chris Terry and Cole Schneider.

The full list of Monday's signings:

Forwards

Peter Abbandonato

Hudson Elynuik

Dominic Franco

Kyle Marino

Cole Schneider

Chris Terry

Defensemen

Tory Dello

Tyson Feist

Goaltender

Adam Scheel

Marino was a valuable member of the Wolves' 2022 Calder Cup championship team while Terry has appeared in 152 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. Schneider, who was captain of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals the past two seasons, has appeared in six games with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Wolves' 2023-24 home opener is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena. The remainder of the regular-season schedule is expected to be announced later this week.

