Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Joseph Blandisi

July 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Joseph Blandisi to a one-year AHL contract.

Blandisi, 28, recorded 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games with the Marlies this past season. He has appeared in 101 career NHL games, registering 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) and collected 227 points (86 goals, 141 assists) in 320 career AHL games. The Markham, Ontario native was drafted 162nd overall in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

