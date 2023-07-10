Wolf Pack Sign Forward Sahil Panwar to One-Year Contract

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Sahil Panwar to a one-year AHL standard player contract.

Panwar, 21, finished his junior career in 2022-23, playing in 68 OHL games. He appeared in 34 games with the Peterborough Petes, registering 17 points (10 g, 7 a). Following a trade to the Hamilton Bulldogs, Panwar skated in 34 games with the club and scored 52 points (21 g, 31 a).

In 199 career OHL games with the Bulldogs, Petes, Flint Firebirds, and London Knights, Panwar scored 124 points (54 g, 70 a).

The native of Mississauga, Ontario tacked on three points (1 g, 2 a) in four OHL Playoff games with the Bulldogs in 2023. He also recently attended the New York Rangers 2023 Development Camp on an invitation basis.

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th, 2023. Game time and opponent, along with the full 2023-24 regular season schedule, will be released at a later date.

