Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Devante Stephens to One-Year AHL Contract

July 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Devante Stephens to a one-year AHL Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Stephens, 26, appeared in 50 games with the Tucson Roadrunners last season tallying three goals and five assists. The 6-foot-3, 191-pound blueline previously spent two seasons with the Crunch from 2019 to 2021 posting 17 points (5g, 12a) along with a plus-7 rating in 64 games.

A native of White Rock, British Columbia, Stephens has played in 180 career AHL games since 2017 with the Crunch, Roadrunners, Abbotsford Canucks and Rochester Americans recording 40 points (11g, 29a) and a plus-23 rating. He has also skated in 121 career ECHL contests with the Orlando Solar Bears and Cincinnati Cyclones earning 40 points (11g, 29a) and a plus-42 rating.

Stephens was selected in the fifth round, 122nd overall, by the Buffalo Sabres at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.