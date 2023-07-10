T-Birds Present Dunkin' Community Caravan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced the introduction of the T-Birds Community Caravan presented by Dunkin'.

The T-Birds Community Caravan will make a total of three stops in the Springfield area throughout the summer months:

Saturday, July 29 - Szot Park (Chicopee), 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19 - Amelia Ice Arena (Westfield), 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in conjunction with the T-Birds Street Hockey Tournament

Public skating from 10:50 to 11:50 a.m.

Saturday, September 9 - Forest Park & Cyr Arena (Springfield), 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Each event will feature an appearance from Thunderbirds mascot Boomer and team staff, as well as a wide variety of activities and vendors, including a Dunkin' Taste Truck, street hockey activities, and various food options.

"Dunkin' has a long history of fueling the Western Massachusetts community and we are thrilled to partner with the Thunderbirds on new youth programming," said Peter Martins, local Dunkin' franchisee. "We look forward to teaming up with the T-Birds throughout the area and are proud to have our Western Mass athletes run on Dunkin' all summer long."

"The T-Birds Community Caravan is the latest addition to our vast programming in the Springfield area, and we look forward to seeing so many of our fans join us for summer fun and games outside," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This would not be possible without the support from our partners at Dunkin', and we thank them for sharing in our goal of being champions within our community."

Fans can reserve their seats to be part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

