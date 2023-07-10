Penguins Sign Thimo Nickl for 2023-24

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Thimo Nickl to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Nickl has spent the past three years playing professionally in Sweden. Last season with AIK IF in Stockholm, he appeared in 47 games and posted eight assists. Over the past three seasons in Sweden, Nickl produced 18 points (2G-16A) in 103 pro games for AIK, Rögle BK and Mora IK.

Nickl also suited up for one season of junior hockey for the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. He notched 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points during the 2019- 20 campaign.

The right-handed, 21-year-old rearguard from Klagenfurt, Austria was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Nickl's rights in a trade on Mar. 31 in exchange for the rights to Judd Caufield.

Nickl is the first native Austrian to sign with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in franchise history.

