Silver Knights Sign Forward Tyler Benson

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 10, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Tyler Benson on a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Benson, 25, enters his sixth full professional season, spending each of the first five in the Edmonton Oilers organization. A second-round draft pick of the Oilers in 2016, the Edmonton, Alberta native appeared in 43 AHL games last season with the Bakersfield Condors, tallying five goals and 23 points. He also played in two games with the Oilers.

In 217 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield, Benson has totaled 43 goals and 176 points, along with 145 penalty minutes and a plus-25 rating. Benson ranked eighth in the AHL scoring race in 2018-19 with 66 points in 68 games and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, as well as the AHL's Second All-Star Team. In 2020-21, Benson was tied for third in the AHL in scoring with 36 points in 36 games while serving as assistant captain.

Benson has appeared in 38 career NHL games with Edmonton, recording a goal and three points.

The 6-foot tall forward played parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants from 2013-18, serving as captain in his final three seasons. In 190 WHL games, Benson tallied 61 goals and 184 points, along with 171 penalty minutes.

Benson represented Canada at the 2015 U18 World Junior Championship, winning a bronze medal.

Tyler Benson, Forward

Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190 lbs.

Age: 25

Shoots: Left

- Appeared in 43 games last season with Bakersfield, totaling five goals and 23 points

- Served as assistant captain with Bakersfield during 2020-21 season

- Ranked eighth in AHL scoring in 2018-19, and tied for third in scoring in 2020-21

- Named to AHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team in 2018-19

- Has played in 217 career AHL games, tallying 43 goals and 176 points

- Has appeared in 38 career NHL games, totaling one goal and three points

- Drafted in second round (32nd overall) of 2016 NHL Draft by Edmonton

- Played in 190 WHL games with Vancouver, serving three seasons as captain

- Won bronze medal for Canada at 2015 U18 World Junior Championships

