Moose Sign Brayden Burke to Tryout

January 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Brayden Burke to a professional tryout.

Brayden Burke

Left Wing

Born Jan. 1, 1997 -- Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 165 -- Shoots Left

Burke, 26, totalled 30 points (7G, 23A) in 46 games split between the Milwaukee Admirals and Ontario Reign during the 2021-22 season. He added seven points (4G, 3A) in nine games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton, Alta. product has 129 points (42G, 87A) in 192 career AHL games with Milwaukee, Ontario and the Tucson Roadrunners.

Prior to turning pro, Burke racked up 338 points (85G, 253A) in 238 WHL games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels. The winger was a two-time WHL Second-Team All-Star. Burke's first nomination was in 2016 when he led the league with 82 assists. The second was in 2018 when he recorded 113 points (31G, 82A) in 61 games.

Manitoba heads back on the road to clash with the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

