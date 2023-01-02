Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Blues forward Logan Brown suffered an upper-body injury at practice this morning and will not travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.

Alexandrov, 22, has appeared in nine games with the Blues this season, recording one assist. The 6'1, 177-pound forward has also recorded 18 points (11 goals, 7 assists) in 22 games with Springfield. Alexandrov was drafted by the Blues in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

