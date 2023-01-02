Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forwards Ryan O'Reilly (broken foot) and Vladimir Tarasenko (hand injury) on injured reserve (IR). O'Reilly will be re-evaluated in six weeks while Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks. In addition, the team recalled forward Jake Neighbours from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds

Neighbours, 20, has appeared in 13 games with the Blues this season, collecting one goal and four penalty minutes. The 6'0, 201-pound forward has also recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and two penalty minutes in 19 games with the Thunderbirds. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was drafted by the Blues 26th overall at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

