Weekly Report: January 2, 2023

The Checkers ended 2022 on a high note, pulling off a sweep of Cleveland to run their winning streak to four games.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

16-11-2-1

Home record

10-5-1-0

Road record

6-6-1-1

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

5-5-0-0

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

5th

League Standings

13th

Checkers 3, Monsters 2

Checkers 3, Monsters 2

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Alex Lyon

1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .920 SV%

2nd Star

Mack Guzda

1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .933 SV%

1st Star

Grigori Denisenko

3g, 1a

QUICK HITS

GOING STREAKING

With their two-game sweep of the Monsters over the weekend, the Checkers have now won four straight games. That stands as their longest such streak of the season, and a mark they have hit on three separate occasions.

The run comes directly after a five-game losing streak that was the franchise's longest since the 2016-17 season.

SLAMMING THE DOOR

The Checkers have locked up their opponents over this winning streak, surrendering just seven total goals over the four games and never allowing more than two in a single contest. Alex Lyon and Mack Guzda each have two starts and two wins during the run, with the latter making at least 28 saves in both of his starts.

DENISENKO DOES IT ALL

Fresh off an NHL stint, Grigori Deinsenko has bolstered the Charlotte offense in the absence of leading scorer Riley Nash. The Russian forward set a season high with three points against Cleveland on Friday - scoring twice (including a game-winning penalty shot conversion) and adding an assist - and then punched in the game-winner the following night as well. Denisenko now has five points in his last three games with Charlotte and 12 points over his last 12 contests.

KILLING IT

Prior to Cleveland's conversion on a two-man advantage in the third period of Saturday's game, the Checkers had rattled off 32 consecutive penalties killed. That streak covered parts of six contests and featured three instances of Charlotte killing at least six penalties in a single game.

That hot streak has catapulted the Checkers into seventh in the AHL's PK rankings.

RANKS

Riley Nash is tied for third in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded assists (2)

Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded points (4)

Zac Dalpe is tied for sixth in the AHL in game-winning goals (3)

Patrick Giles is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for second among AHL rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Anthony Bitetto ranks eighth among AHL defensemen in penalty minutes (48)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for second among AHL defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Mack Guzda is tied for seventh among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.72)

Mack Guzda is tied for fifth among rookie goalies in save percentage (.910)

Transactions

Incoming

12/31 - Anton Levtchi - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

12/27 - Grigori Denisenko - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

12/27 - Givani Smith - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

None

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 19.0% 20th

Penalty kill 83.3% 7th

Goals per game 2.83 26th

Shots per game 32.30 4th

Goals allowed per game 3.07 t-13th

Shots allowed per game 29.00 7th

Penalty minutes per game 12.70 t-20th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (25), Chris Tierney (16), Zac Dalpe, Grigori Denisenko (15)

Goals Zac Dalpe, Riley Nash (10), Anton Levtchi (7)

Assists Riley Nash (15), Chris Tierney (13), Santtu Kinnunen (12)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (4), Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (3)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash (2), Anthony Bitetto, Connor Bunnaman, Patrick Giles (1)

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe (3), Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash, Grigori Deinsenko (2)

Shots on goal Michael Del Zotto (73), Connor Bunnaman (72), Riley Nash (67)

Penalty minutes Givani Smith (49), Anthony Bitetto (48), Connor Bunnaman (38)

Plus/minus Aleksi Heponiemi, Riley Nash (+8), Cam Morrison, Logan Hutsko (+1)

Wins Alex Lyon (8)

Goals-against average Alex Lyon (2.55)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.910)

