Panthers Assign Chris Tierney to Charlotte
January 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Chris Tierney to Charlotte.
The veteran forward logged three points (2g, 1a) in five games with the Panthers before suffering an injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 13.
Tierney now returns to Charlotte, where he still ranks second on the team with 16 points (3g, 13a) in 19 games this season. At the time of his recall Tierney had posted back-to-back two assist games for the Checkers, and he has logged 12 points in his last 12 games wearing a Charlotte sweater.
The Checkers have three game remaining on their current road trip, which continues Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
