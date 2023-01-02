10 January Home Games Open this Weekend
January 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, open 10 January home games with a weekend of action against the Colorado Eagles Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. from Tucson Arena.
The visit will mark the only appearance this year for the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.
Friday begins with Health and Wellness Night which will feature the first opportunity for Roadrunners fans to do Yoga on the ice before the game with Ashlee McDougall from Yoga Loft Tucson at 4 p.m. Each ticket purchased in the offer will include: entry to the yoga class, a ticket to the hockey game and participants will be entered into a drawing to win exclusive prizes from Lululemon! CLICK HERE for more on the package.
Saturday is Whiskey and Wings from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. with Tucson favorites on hand that include: ATL Wings, Charly's BBQ & Grill, Horseshoe Grill, Trident Grill, Union and Savor from Tucson Arena. The Whiskey and Wings package that includes a game ticket can be purchased HERE.
Other games in January include the below with more information available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.
Tuesday, January 10; 6:30 p.m. Vs Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)
Half Priced Tickets in select sections
$2 Draft Beers, $2 Popcorn
Wednesday, January 11; 6:30 p.m. Vs Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)
Kids Under 12 admitted free with paying adult at arena box office
Friday, January 20; 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)
El Lazo de Tucson
Dusty's Cheering Section Unveiled
Saturday, January 21; 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)
Harry Potter Night
Tuesday, January 24; 6:30 p.m. Vs Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)
Half Priced Tickets in select sections
$2 Draft Beers, $2 Popcorn
Wednesday, January 25; 6:30 p.m. Vs Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)
Kids Under 12 admitted free with paying adult at arena box office
Saturday, January 28; 7 p.m. Vs Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)
Star Wars Night
Sunday, January 29; 4 p.m. Vs Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)
Arizona Coyotes Day
