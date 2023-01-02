Total Mortgage Arena Implements Bag Policy for All Events

BRIDGEPORT, CT - Total Mortgage Arena will implement a bag policy for all Total Mortgage Arena events, including Bridgeport Islanders games, Westchester Knicks games, and other events starting with the Westchester Knicks game on Monday, January 2, 2023.

"The safety of our fans, players and staff is our top priority," said OVG360's Joe Dolan, General Manager of Total Mortgage Arena. "This new policy will allow our fans to enter the venue faster with a more efficient screening process. Several sports leagues, venues and events have adopted a bag policy and we believe this is the next step to help ensure that Total Mortgage Arena is a safe and enjoyable venue."

Fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the Arena. This would include backpacks, purses, briefcases, duffle bags, coolers, etc.

Those fans choosing to bring a bag to the Arena will be able to bring in the following:

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap and does not exceed 5" x 8".

Diaper bags (with child) after inspection.

Medically necessary items that cannot fit into a small clutch bag, after proper inspection.

Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags or other prohibited items to their vehicle prior to Arena entry. There is no check-in location for prohibited bags or items at the Arena.

All media representatives with necessary bags and equipment must enter the Arena at the media entrance to have each item inspected and tagged prior to entering the Arena.

Not approved bags:

Backpacks

Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (8" W x 5" H)

Non-approved seat cushions

Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, clear bags, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (8" W x 5" H)

