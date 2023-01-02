Moose Reassign Bilek to Trois-Rivières

January 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Colin Bilek to the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions.

Colin Bilek

Forward

Born June 4, 1997 -- Brighton, Mich.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots R

Bilek, 25, appeared in two games for the Moose this season and recorded seven penalty minutes. The Brighton, Mich. product also suited up in 21 games for Trois-Rivières and tallied 15 points (8G, 7A) through those contests. Prior to turning pro, Bilek totalled 93 points (43G, 50A) in 127 NCAA games for Army (U.S. Military Academy) over the course of four seasons with the team.

Manitoba heads east to face the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.