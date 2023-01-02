Moose Reassign Bilek to Trois-Rivières
January 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Colin Bilek to the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions.
Colin Bilek
Forward
Born June 4, 1997 -- Brighton, Mich.
Height 5.11 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots R
Bilek, 25, appeared in two games for the Moose this season and recorded seven penalty minutes. The Brighton, Mich. product also suited up in 21 games for Trois-Rivières and tallied 15 points (8G, 7A) through those contests. Prior to turning pro, Bilek totalled 93 points (43G, 50A) in 127 NCAA games for Army (U.S. Military Academy) over the course of four seasons with the team.
Manitoba heads east to face the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2023
- Panthers Assign Chris Tierney to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Reassign Bilek to Trois-Rivières - Manitoba Moose
- World Juniors Always Bring Competition, Memories to Pens Locker Room - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Weekly Report: January 2, 2023 - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Sign Brayden Burke to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Total Mortgage Arena Implements Bag Policy for All Events - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.