moose Shaded at at Laval 5-4

October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0) ended their three-game season-opening road trip with a Wednesday evening date against the Laval Rocket (2-1-0-0) at Place Bell. The Moose were looking to make it two wins in a row after defeating the Toronto Marlies 5-0 on Sunday.

The Rocket got on the board first with a goal under the pad of Mikhail Berdin off the stick of Rocket forward Laurent Dauphin. That made it 1-0 Laval at 6:25. The Moose found a quick response with a tip from Mikey Eyssimont. David Gustafsson drove the zone and fired a shot on target. Eyssimont got a hold of it and sent the disc past the glove hand of Rocket netminder Cayden Primeau to tie the game 1-1 at 7:22. It was the third goal in as many games for the Littleton, Col native. Manitoba pressed in the last few moments of play and were quickly rewarded with another goal. Jeff Malott controlled the puck and gained the blueline before sending a perfect feed across to David Gustafsson. The Swedish forward hammered the shot past Primeau and made it 2-1 Moose at 17:27. The horn sounded and the Moose took to their dressing room with a 2-1 lead and a shots advantage to the count of 9-6.

The Rocket struck first to open the middle period off a Kevin Roy rush. The forward broke into the Moose zone with speed and fired a low shot that beat Berdin to tie the game 2-2 at 9:44. The Moose fell into some penalty trouble as the period wore on and subsequently surrendered the go-ahead goal to Alex Belzile at 10:59. The Moose pushed with a flurry of late chances, but were unable to capitalize. The Moose went to their dressing room down 3-2 but up in shots 21-19.

The Moose were on the hunt for the equalizer as the third began. They found it quickly with a bomb of a shot on the power play by Ville Heinola. The blueliner tied the game 3-3 at 4:08. Right back came the Rocket and Jean-Sebastien Dea was the scorer this time as he buried right in front of the net. Laval was able to retake the lead 4-3 at 5:34. Laval continued to work and were rewarded with yet another strike. Tobie Paquette-Bisson fired a shot on net and the puck banked off a defender on the way by past Berdin to make it 5-3 at 10:49. With Berdin on the bench for the extra attacker, the Moose were able to pull within one with a late goal from Luke Johnson. The tally came with three seconds left but the Moose weren't able to find the equalizer after that as time expired. They ended the final game of their season-opening road trip by dropping a 5-4 decision against the Rocket. Final shots favoured Manitoba 38-32.

Statbook

Ville Heinola finished the game with a pair of points (1G, 1A)

Jeff Malott had two points (0G, 2A) on the night

Luke Johnson led the way with eight shots on goal

Thomas Caron made his AHL debut

What's Next?

The Moose will return to Winnipeg and will face the Grand Rapids Griffins for their home opener this coming Friday, October 22nd. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm CT. Listen to the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, or Moosehockey.com/LISTENLIVE. Watch all the action on AHLTV.com

