MacKinnon and Strome to Reading

October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that defenseman Ryan MacKinnon has been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL and forward Matt Strome has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Reading Royals.

MacKinnon, 27, has yet to appear in a regular season game for the Phantoms. The native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island has played in 17 career AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers scoring 0-3-3 and also 124 career ECHL games with the Worcester Railers scoring 11-39-50.

Strome, 22, played in three games with the Phantoms last season scoring one goal. And he also played in 26 games in the ECHL with Greenville (SC) Swamp Rabbits posting 3-4-7. He returns to Reading where he also played in 2019-20 scoring 9-11-20. The Flyers' Round 4 selection in 2017 from Mississaiga, ON has played 28 career games with the Phantoms scoring 3-4-7.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

