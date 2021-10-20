Jets Assign Forward Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose
October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned forward Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose.
Perfetti, 19, made his NHL debut for the Jets on Oct. 13 in Anaheim and he also suited up for the club on Oct. 16 in San Jose. Winnipeg's 2020 first round pick (tenth overall) is playing in his second professional season after he split the 2020- 21 campaign between the Jets taxi squad and the Manitoba Moose where he finished second on the team in points (26) and assists (17).
Perfetti also had a busy year internationally for Team Canada as he won medals at both the World Junior Championships in Edmonton Alta. and the World Championships in Latvia. The Whitby, Ont. native recorded six points (2G, 4A) to help Canada win a silver medal at the World Juniors in January and he tallied a pair of goals in 10 games as Canada captured the gold medal at the World Championships in June.
Cole Perfetti
Centre
Born Jan 1 2002 -- Whitby, ONT
Height 5.11 -- Weight 177 -- Shoots L
