Jets Assign Forward Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose

October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned forward Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose.

Perfetti, 19, made his NHL debut for the Jets on Oct. 13 in Anaheim and he also suited up for the club on Oct. 16 in San Jose. Winnipeg's 2020 first round pick (tenth overall) is playing in his second professional season after he split the 2020- 21 campaign between the Jets taxi squad and the Manitoba Moose where he finished second on the team in points (26) and assists (17).

Perfetti also had a busy year internationally for Team Canada as he won medals at both the World Junior Championships in Edmonton Alta. and the World Championships in Latvia. The Whitby, Ont. native recorded six points (2G, 4A) to help Canada win a silver medal at the World Juniors in January and he tallied a pair of goals in 10 games as Canada captured the gold medal at the World Championships in June.

Cole Perfetti

Centre

Born Jan 1 2002 -- Whitby, ONT

Height 5.11 -- Weight 177 -- Shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.