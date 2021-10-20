T-Birds to Recognize Frontline Workers on Fridays in 2021-22

October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that throughout the 2021-22 regular season at the MassMutual Center, the club will be recognizing the efforts of frontline workers at each of their Friday night home games.

When the 2019-20 AHL season came to an abrupt end in March of 2020, Thunderbirds season ticket members opted to donate their unused tickets to the Front Line Fund. This fund, set up by the Thunderbirds' organization shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will then donate those tickets to frontline workers and first responders during the T-Birds' 2021-22 season.

For each Friday home game this season, 200 donated tickets will be reserved for frontline workers, who in turn will be recognized on the video board at the MassMutual Center.

"We pride ourselves on being pillars of the Springfield community, but in this instance, the Frontline Fridays would not have been possible without the selfless generosity of our season ticket members," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "So many people have undergone so many challenges in the past 18 months, and we could not be more inspired by these season ticket members who opted to put their own tickets and money toward such a deserving group of men and women who have been instrumental in getting the world back to a sense of normalcy."

If you know a group of frontline workers that are deserving of recognition on Frontline Fridays, call (413) 739-4625 or click here to send the Thunderbirds a message.

To become a 2021-2022 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. The Thunderbirds open their fifth anniversary season on Saturday, Oct. 16 for Opening Night against the Hartford Wolf Pack at the MassMutual Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.