Reign Lose Lead, Rally for Overtime Win

October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







After surrendering a late goal and falling behind in the final five minutes of regulation, the Ontario Reign (2-0-0-1) got a strike from Tyler Madden that sent the game into overtime and eventually defeated the Abbottsford Canucks (1-1-1-0) on a power play tally by Martin Frk in the extra session Tuesday night at Toyota Arena. Johan Sodergran and Samuel Fagemo also scored in the first period for Ontario, while TJ Tynan picked up assists on each of the team's late goals. Goaltender Matthew Villalta made 26 saves and recorded his second victory of the season.

Date: October 19, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ABB 0 1 2 0 3

ONT 2 0 1 1 4

Shots PP

ABB 29 1/5

ONT 30 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Martin Frk (ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Justin Bailey (ABB)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Michael DiPietro

Next Game: Friday, October 22, 2021 vs. Bakersfield - 7:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena

