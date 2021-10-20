Moose Assign Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland

October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Johnson, 22, posted 20 points (7G, 13A) in 27 games split between the Huntsville Havoc and Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL during the 2020-21 campaign. The Andover, Minn. product spent three seasons in the WHL split between the Tri-City Americans and the Winnipeg ICE. The forward led the ICE in scoring his final season and totalled 73 points (28G, 45A) in 62 games.

The Moose Home Opener is Friday, Oct. 22 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre. Tickets are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.