Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from Monsters

October 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from the Monsters. In two appearances for Cleveland this season, Carlsson posted 0-2-2 with a +1 rating.

A 6'5", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Örebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 24, was selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and posted 1-6-7 with 12 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 37 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-21. In 146 AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-20 and this year, Carlsson contributed 6-26-32 with 44 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and added 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 92 SHL appearances for Linköping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17. Internationally, Carlsson represented Sweden at the 2015-16 and 2016-17 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

