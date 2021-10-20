Checkers Recall Antoine Bibeau from ECHL Allen, Assign Ryan Lohin

The Checkers made a pair of transactions this afternoon, assigning forward Ryan Lohin to the ECHL's Allen Americans and recalling goaltender Antoine Bibeau.

Lohin, who is on an AHL contract with Charlotte, did not dress for either of the Checkers first two games this season. With that departure, along with the addition of Kole Lind from Seattle yesterday, the Checkers currently have 15 forwards on their roster heading into the home-opening weekend.

Bibeau, who is on an NHL contract with Seattle, rejoins the Checkers after being assigned to Allen - the ECHL affiliate of the Kraken - earlier this week. Bibeau, who was on Charlotte's first road trip but did not dress for either game, joins Christopher Gibson and Evan Fitzpatrick - recently recalled from ECHL Greenville - as the netminders on the roster, as Joey Daccord remains in the NHL with Seattle.

