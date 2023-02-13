Moose Doubled up by Marlies to Complete January Game

The Manitoba Moose (24-16-3-2) concluded their contest against the Toronto Marlies (32-12-2-1) on Monday evening at Coca Cola Coliseum. The game was initially suspended on Jan. 13. Manitoba was coming off a 5-1 victory in Grand Rapids on Saturday evening.

Dating back to Jan. 13/23, the Marlies opened the scoring in the first frame with a goal off the rush from Mikhail Abramov. Manitoba fired back later in the period with a power play goal from Alex Limoges. The forward picked a perfect spot up high over Erik Kallgren to tie the game at 1-1. Neither side was able to take the lead the horn sounded to end the frame.

The game resumed with the second period tonight. Joseph Woll took over between the pipes for the Marlies. Toronto pulled ahead 2:42 into the middle frame. Marshall Rifai's shot skipped off the back wall and Nick Abruzzese ripped a shot off the pad of Oskari Salminen. A lengthy review ensued, and it was determined that the puck had crossed the line for a 2-1 Marlies lead. Toronto pulled further ahead with a tally from Alex Steeves, as he beat Salminen with a shot from the goal line. The tally prompted the Moose to enter Arvid Holm into the game. The Marlies converted 36 seconds later, as Marc Johnstone found twine with a wicked shot off the rush. Manitoba answered 16 seconds later, with a goal from Alex Limoges. Jeff Malott won a puck battle in the offensive zone and fed Limoges in front, who beat Joseph Woll in tight. Manitoba had plenty of chances the rest of the frame, but were unable to find twine as the horn sounded to send the two sides into the intermission.

Manitoba went hunting for offence in the third period. With the visiting antlered ones down by a pair late, the Moose pulled Holm twice in the dying minutes in favour of the extra attacker. Manitoba ramped up the pressure, but Woll and the Marlies held defensively and kept the puck out of the net despite being outshot 12-3 through the final 20 minutes of play. Salminen was hit with the loss and ended with 10 stops, while Woll picked up the win and saved 21 pucks.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Jimmy Oligny (Click for full interview)

"It was very exciting. I was happy, just the process of going to the rink with the boys and being in the room and all that. It was awesome and I'm really happy to be back."

Statbook

Alex Limoges recorded two goals in the contest. It was the second time this season he's registered a multi-goal game

Jeff Malott notched a pair of primary assists in the game

It was the sixth multi-point outing the season for Malott

What's Next?

The Moose return home to face the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

