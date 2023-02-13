Merkulov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

February 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, February 13, that Providence Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week.

Merkulov, 22, posted three goals and two assists in a two-win weekend. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward found the back of the net twice in a row on Friday, including the game-tying mark with 1:33 remaining in the third period as the P-Bruins eventually defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 in a shootout. The Ryazan, Russia, native posted the game-winning goal on the power play in a 3-1 win over the Penguins on Saturday, marking his fourth game-winning goal in the last five games.

Merkulov has totaled 14 goals and 21 assists on the year and his 35 points are the fourth most by any rookie this season. His four game-winning goals are tied for first amongst the league rookies.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.