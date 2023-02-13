Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose to Complete Suspended Game
February 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose are set to play the remainder of their game that was suspended on January 13th. The game was suspended after 20 minutes of play, and the score was tied 1-1.
During the first period of that game, Mikhail Abramov scored first for the Marlies to give them a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame Alex Limoges responded with one for Manitoba to tie the game at one. Shots were 5-4 for the Moose.
Since that game, the Marlies have an 8-3-1-0 record and currently lead the season series with the Moose 2-1. The Marlies took the first matchup in Toronto 3-2, and the teams split the two games in Manitoba later in January.
Both teams are heading into Monday's game with a win. Toronto defeated Charlotte 4-3 on Saturday, while Manitoba topped Grand Rapids 5-1 in their last outing. Both teams have won two of their last five games.
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
