Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: End of the Gem Show Trip

February 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Upcoming Games (All times MST)

Tuesday, February 14: Tucson at San Diego, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15: Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18: Henderson at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19: Henderson at Tucson, 4:00 p.m.

Who's On The Schedule

The Roadrunners will return to the U.S. following their two-game series in Abbotsford, BC for back-to-back standalone matchups against the San Diego Gulls and Coachella Valley Firebirds Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's outing from the Pechanga Arena represents Tucson's fifth meeting with their I-8 Border Rivals on the season, with the Roadrunners currently 2-0 in San Diego this year and 3-1 overall with multi-goal wins of 3-1 and 9-4. They'll travel to Palm Desert the following night to take on the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena, with a chance to be the first team to take down Coachella Valley on their home ice twice this season while being the only visiting team to win in regulation in Palm Desert on the year. Tucson has scored 10 goals while on the man-advantage through seven matchups against the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken this season, who have only allowed 36 power-play goals overall. The Roadrunners will then return home for a two-game set with the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, marking their first trip to Tucson since a 6-2 Roadrunners win on Wednesday, November 16.

For The Kids

The Roadrunners will be back at Tucson Arena this weekend for their only two home contests in the month of February, a pair of games with the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. The series opener will be the fourth Roadrunners game this season to be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, while also featuring a White Kachina Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by DentalPros for the first 1,000 Kids 12 and under. The following afternoon is Kids Day Presented by Stantec, with all Kids 12 and under receiving a free ticket to the game and a Kids Workboook at the Tucson Arena Box Office with a paying adult. There will also be a Post-Game Open Skate with Free Skate Rental for all ages after Sunday's series finale featuring select Roadrunners players. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

Celebrating Black History

In celebration of Black History Month, the Tucson Roadrunners will wear special ties when arriving to the game along with specialty Warm-Up Jerseys for both home contests against the Henderson Silver Knights February 18 and 19. The design of both the ties and Warm-Up Jerseys were overseen by Roadrunners forward Boko Imama, who also led Tucson's "Enough Is Enough" campaign last February. The ties will be available for purchase for $50 during the weekend series against the Silver Knights, with bid to win opportunities for the Warm-Up Jerseys beginning this week. All proceeds from the ties and Warm-Up Jerseys benefitting the Duclair-Imama Foundation with more details to be shared this week.

A Couple Of Calls

The Arizona Coyotes recalled defensemen Dysin Mayo and Victor Soderstrom from Tucson on Saturday prior to the Roadrunners series finale with the Canucks. The pair made it to St. Louis to take part in Arizona's 6-5 overtime defeat to the Blues on Saturday, as the Coyotes collected road standings points in each of the first two games of their trip. The outing was Soderstrom's first in the NHL this season after the Swedish blue-liner appeared in 20 games for the Coyotes over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Mayo took the ice for Arizona for the 14th time this year and for his 81st NHL contest overall since he made his National Hockey League debut on October 21, 2021. With two of Tucson's regular defensemen joining the Coyotes on Saturday, the Roadrunners signed defender Patrick Kudla from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. The second leading scorer among ECHL defensemen this season made his Tucson debut on Saturday with a shot on goal and a setup pass that nearly led to a Roadrunners score.

Carcone Keeps Climbing

With his second-period score on Saturday against the Abbotsford Canucks, Roadrunners forward Mike Carcone moved into second place in the American Hockey League with 23 total goals scored. Carcone is one goal from matching the Roadrunners single-season record that he set with 24 tallies last season. With 63 points (23g 40a) and 24 games still on the schedule, the 26-year-old is just four points away from the Tucson franchise record for points in a season (67) from the 2016-2017 campaign. After being selected as an AHL All-Star for the first time in his career, Carcone remains atop the league in total scoring with an eight-point lead over second place. His next point while on the man-advantage will make him the first player to reach 30 total power-play points on the season, a mark that only four players reached in 2021-2022.

That's A Wrap!

Saturday's series finale from Abbotsford was also the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Roadrunners and Canucks, representing the first season series to wrap up for Tucson. The next year-long slate to conclude between Tucson and an opponent will be on Wednesday, when they'll face the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the eighth and final team in the Firebirds first season in the AHL. The most common opponent for the Roadrunners over their final 24 regular-season contests is the San Diego Gulls, who they'll take on four more times starting with Tuesday's matchup from San Diego.

Did You Know?

While Roadrunners forward Mike Carcone is the only player currently among the top three in the AHL in both goals and assists, the top three in each category is comprised entirely of members of the Pacific Division. On special-teams, Carcone and Colorado's Charles Hudon are also tied for the most power-play goals, while four of the top five in power-play assists reside in the Pacific Division (which includes Carcone and Tucson defenseman Cam Dineen). In addition, each of the top three goalies in total wins are from the Pacific, who captured its first ever AHL All-Star Classic title this year in Laval on February 6.

On The Air

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app. This week, co-hosts Adrian Denny, Brett Fera and Kim Cota-Robles will be joined by Roadrunners forward Boko Imama for a special Pregame Edition before Tucson takes on the San Diego Gulls from the Pechanga Arena. In addition, a new episode of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast released on Sunday, as TucsonRoadrunners.com's Jimmy Peebles and Guest Host Kim Cota-Robles looked ahead to the final two games of the current road trip, as well as the upcoming weekend at home against Henderson. The podcast can be found on the iHeartRadio App.

