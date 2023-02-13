Tomasino Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Philip Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).

Tomasino has skated in 38 games for the Admirals this season and is third on his team in points with 32 (12g-20a). The 6-foot, 179-pound forward has posted three points (3a) in his last three games with Milwaukee, pushing him to 20 assists in 2022-23, the second-most among Admirals forwards. Appearing in his first season for the Admirals, Tomasino has helped the team reach second place in the AHL's Central Division with a 28-15-1-2 record (59 points), with his most productive stretch of the campaign coming from Dec. 21-Jan. 14, where he compiled points in eight of nine games, posting four goals and 10 assists. Tomasino also leads Milwaukee in power-play points with 13 (3g-10a); his 10 assists on the man advantage are tied for the team lead.

The Admirals travel to Chicago Wednesday,February 15 to face the Wolves in an 11 am school game. The team returns to Milwaukee Saturday, February 18 for a home game against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

