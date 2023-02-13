Ersson and Bellows Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goaltender Sam Ersson and forward Kieffer Bellows from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ersson, 23, recorded his first career AHL shutout on Saturday with 15 saves in a 3-0 win against the Bridgeport Islanders. He is 15-10-1, 2.58, .911 with the Phantoms this season. With the Philadelphia Flyers this year, Ersson is 5-0-0, 2.37, .918 in a stint that included his first NHL win on December 31, 2022 at the Los Angeles Kings and also his first NHL shutout on January 9, 2023 at Buffalo. Since returning to the Phantoms on January 20, Ersson has gone 6-2-0, 2.27, .915.

Bellows, 24, has played in 12 games including one game in his recent assignment this past Saturday. He has scored three goals with seven assists for 10 points with Lehigh Valley

Bellows has 137 career AHL games over two seasons with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley, recording 37 goals with 23 assists for 60 points and he also has 83 career NHL games scoring 12-14-26.

The Phantoms return to action Tuesday night at the Charlotte Checkers.

