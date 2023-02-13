Johansson Heads to Avalanche, Miner Recalled from Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Jonas Johansson has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Johansson has gone 12-8-0 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks seventh among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.42 goals-against average, while his .917 save-percentage is good for 10th in the league. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Johansson has appeared in 64 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 33 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Johansson was named an AHL All-Star with Rochester during the 2019-20 season, in which he went 14-4-3 and finished sixth among all AHL netminders in goals-against average (2.28) and seventh in save percentage (.921).

Miner is 8-12-2 this season with the Grizzlies and has posted a 3.12 goals-against average, .909 save-percentage and two shutouts. A seventh-round selection of Colorado in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Miner has appeared in 11 career AHL contests with the Eagles, going 4-6-1 in that span and producing a 2.75 GAA, .901 save-percentage and one shutout. The 22-year-old led the ECHL during the 2021-22 campaign with seven shutouts.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, February 14th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

