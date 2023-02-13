San Diego Gulls and iHeartMedia San Diego to Return Socal Hockey Talk Radio Show

SAN DIEGO- The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club and its flagship radio partner iHeartMedia San Diego will return SoCal Hockey Talk, a 60-minute hockey radio show airing select Mondays from 7-8 p.m. PT for the 2022-23 season.

SoCal Hockey Talk's season premiere episode will air Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. PT on San Diego Sports 760 and feature an in-depth discussion with the San Diego Gulls netminder Lukas Dostal. A third-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal recently won co-Most Valuable Player Award honors in the Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge as part of the league's All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec. The goaltender is the first Gull to earn the award at the league's annual midseason classic, sharing the honor with Calgary Wranglers netminder Dustin Wolf. In addition, Dostal recorded two assists, tying Christopher Gibson (2018, Atlantic) for the most helpers in an All-Star Challenge/Game (since 1995).

Hosted by Gulls play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch, SoCal Hockey Talk is dedicated to the sport of hockey with a strategic focus on the hockey landscape in Southern California. The show will also highlight the impact of the various hockey organizations and their players have had on the region, with an added focus on both the Gulls and Anaheim Ducks organizations.

The 60-minute show will feature insightful commentary about the NHL, AHL, San Diego Gulls, Anaheim Ducks, and interviews with current and former players and coaches with ties to Southern California, hockey executives and hockey insiders.

Fans can listen live at San Diego Sports 760 or through the iHeartRadio App. For more information, visit SanDiegoGulls.com/SoCalHockeyTalk.

SoCal Hockey Talk debuts today at 7 p.m. PT on San Diego Sports 760.

Below is a list of SoCal Hockey Talk air dates and times:

DATEâ¯ TIMEâ¯

Monday, Feb. 13 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Feb. 20 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Feb. 27 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Mar. 6 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Mar. 13 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Mar. 20 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Mar. 27 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Apr. 10 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Apr. 17 7â¯p.m.â¯

Monday, Apr. 24 7â¯p.m.â¯

