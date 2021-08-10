Moose Announce Three Signings

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Isaac Johnson, Peter Krieger and Bobby Lynch to one-year contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Isaac Johnson

Right Wing

Born Jan. 24, 1999 -- Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 182 -- Shoots R

Johnson, 22, posted 20 points (7G, 13A) in 27 games split between the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc and Knoxville Ice Bears during the 2020-21 season. The Andover, Minn. product led Huntsville rookies in goals and ranked second among first year players in points. In three career WHL seasons split between the Winnipeg ICE and Tri-City Americans, Johnson racked up 153 points (57G, 96A) in 161 games. During the 2019-20 season with the ICE, he posted a WHL career-high 73 points (28G, 45A) in 62 games. Johnson paced the club in scoring that season and ranked third in the league among right wingers.

Peter Krieger

Left Wing

Born Dec. 9, 1993 -- Oakdale, Minn.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 185 - Shoots L

Krieger, 27, recorded seven points (1G, 6A) in 14 games with the Moose during the 2020-21 season. The Oakdale, Minn. product began the 2020-21 campaign with the ECHL's Indy Fuel where he notched 17 points (7G, 10A) in 22 games. He also rejoined the Fuel for the playoffs, tallying a goal and an assist in three games. Krieger spent the 2019-20 season abroad, totalling 22 points (12G, 10A) in 52 games with the Vasterviks IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan. Krieger split his collegiate career between the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2014-16) and the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he totalled 87 points (29G, 58A) in 154 career NCAA games.

Bobby Lynch

Right Wing

Born June 16, 1998 -- Grand Blanc, Mich.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 173 -- Shoots R

Lynch, 23, posted eight points (4G, 4A) in 27 games with Manitoba during the 2020-21 campaign. The Grand Blanc, Mich. product tallied 28 points (14G, 14A) in 51 games for the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. The forward finished his rookie ECHL season tied for the lead on Jacksonville with six power play goals and his 14 total markers tied for third on the club. Lynch also made his AHL debut that season, appearing in three games with the Moose.

