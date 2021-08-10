Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones to AHL Contract

August 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Ryan Jones to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Jones, 25, skated in 29 games with the Rochester Americans last season posting seven points (1g, 6a). Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound blueliner spent four seasons at the University of Nebraska Omaha. The Crown Point, IN native tallied 42 points (4g, 38a) in 141 games from 2016 to 2020. Jones was top three in scoring among Omaha defensemen in each of his final three seasons.

Jones was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round, 121st overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

