Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones to AHL Contract
August 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Ryan Jones to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Jones, 25, skated in 29 games with the Rochester Americans last season posting seven points (1g, 6a). Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound blueliner spent four seasons at the University of Nebraska Omaha. The Crown Point, IN native tallied 42 points (4g, 38a) in 141 games from 2016 to 2020. Jones was top three in scoring among Omaha defensemen in each of his final three seasons.
Jones was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round, 121st overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.
Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2021
- Seattle KrakenÃÂ NameÃÂ Dan BylsmaÃÂ as Checkers Assistant Coach - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Vincent Arseneau - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Ryan Kuffner to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Senators Sign Three Players to One-Year American Hockey League Contracts - Belleville Senators
- Monsters and Cleveland Charge Host Back to School Bash at Halloran Park on Wednesday, August 11 - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Announce Three Signings - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Release 2021-22 Promotional Schedule - Utica Comets
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones to AHL Contract
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Fredrik Claesson to One-Year Contract
- AHL Team Athletic Trainers Selected as Winners of 2020-21 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award