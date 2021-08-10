Monsters and Cleveland Charge Host Back to School Bash at Halloran Park on Wednesday, August 11

August 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce a Back to School Bash together with the Cleveland Charge and Immaculate Cleaning at the Halloran Park Recreation Center in Cleveland this Wednesday, August 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Around 200 participants in the Division of Recreation for the City of Cleveland ages 8 to 12 will spend the afternoon at Halloran Park playing street hockey, basketball and carnival games. Following the end of the event, each participant will receive a backpack loaded with school supplies packed by the members of the Monsters and Charge front office staff.

The students and local media will also get the opportunity to visit and use the Monsters Learning and Recreation Center located inside Halloran Park. This 'Monster Makeover' renovated what was previously a storage space into a new and inviting room that serves as a resource for the surrounding community. Designed to reflect the look and feel of the Monsters home ice, this addition to Halloran Park is emblematic of the longstanding partnership between the Cleveland Monsters and the only ice rink publicly owned and operated by the City of Cleveland.

Halloran Park is a public facility owned and operated by the City of Cleveland. Halloran Park is open year-round and provides a variety of seasonal programming and organized sports activities, including free hockey programming for Cleveland residents. The facility includes an ice rink, outdoor pool, and a playground.

Under the City of Cleveland Health and Safety Protocols, Halloran Park requires all visitors to observe the following: All visitors will be badged upon entry, which includes providing information on their destination within the building. Facial coverings are mandatory and all visitors may be subject to temperature screening or self-assessments. Visitors will also see signage throughout the building with health information. Social distancing will be required.

American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2021

