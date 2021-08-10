Abbotsford Canucks Sign Vincent Arseneau

Abbotsford, B.C.Â -Â AbbotsfordÂ Canucks General ManagerÂ Ryan JohnsonÂ announced today that the club has signedÂ forward VincentÂ ArseneauÂ to a one-year AHL contract.

Arseneau, 29, had four points (4-0-4)Â inÂ 13 gamesÂ with the Utica CometsÂ last seasonÂ while leading the club in penalty minutes for a third straight season. HeÂ has a combined 27 points (21-6-27) and 234 penalty minutes in 104 games with theÂ Comets.

A native ofÂ Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec,Â ArseneauÂ has 28 points (21-7-28) andÂ 338 penalty minutesÂ in 135 career AHL gamesÂ split between Utica, San Jose, Worcester, and Lake Erie.Â

The 6'2", 221-pound forwardÂ originally signed a professional tryout contract with theÂ VancouverÂ Canucks'Â AHL affiliate inÂ MarchÂ 2018.

