Abbotsford Canucks Sign Vincent Arseneau
August 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C.Â -Â AbbotsfordÂ Canucks General ManagerÂ Ryan JohnsonÂ announced today that the club has signedÂ forward VincentÂ ArseneauÂ to a one-year AHL contract.
Arseneau, 29, had four points (4-0-4)Â inÂ 13 gamesÂ with the Utica CometsÂ last seasonÂ while leading the club in penalty minutes for a third straight season. HeÂ has a combined 27 points (21-6-27) and 234 penalty minutes in 104 games with theÂ Comets.
A native ofÂ Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec,Â ArseneauÂ has 28 points (21-7-28) andÂ 338 penalty minutesÂ in 135 career AHL gamesÂ split between Utica, San Jose, Worcester, and Lake Erie.Â
The 6'2", 221-pound forwardÂ originally signed a professional tryout contract with theÂ VancouverÂ Canucks'Â AHL affiliate inÂ MarchÂ 2018.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2021
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Vincent Arseneau - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Ryan Kuffner to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract - Iowa Wild
- Senators Sign Three Players to One-Year American Hockey League Contracts - Belleville Senators
- Monsters and Cleveland Charge Host Back to School Bash at Halloran Park on Wednesday, August 11 - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Announce Three Signings - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Release 2021-22 Promotional Schedule - Utica Comets
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.