Abbotsford Canucks Sign Vincent Arseneau

August 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Vincent Arseneau to a one-year AHL contract.

Arseneau, 29, had four points (4-0-4) in 13 games with the Utica Comets last season while leading the club in penalty minutes for a third straight season. He has a combined 27 points (21-6-27) and 234 penalty minutes in 104 games with the Comets.

A native of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec, Arseneau has 28 points (21-7-28) and 338 penalty minutes in 135 career AHL games split between Utica, San Jose, Worcester, and Lake Erie.Â

The 6'2", 221-pound forward originally signed a professional tryout contract with the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate in March 2018.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.