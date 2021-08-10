Comets Release 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

Utica, NY - In anticipation of the upcoming 2021-22 AHL season, the Utica Comets are excited to announce their theme night and promotional schedule. This season, fans can look forward to the new affiliation with the New Jersey Devils, plenty of theme jerseys and giveaways, and some new debuts that are sure to be a hit.

October 17 - Opening Night, Surprise Giveaway, Postgame Jersey Auction

October 17 marks exactly 34 years since the Utica Devils first stepped foot on the ice in Utica, New York. Opening night will celebrate the new affiliation and a new era of Comets hockey! Opening Night will also be Comets fans' first chance to get their hands on a game worn white, red and black jersey immediately following the game!

October 29 - A Devilish Day

Leading up to Halloween, the Comets will welcome a very special guest to the game on October 29 - the NJ Devil mascot himself! NJ Devil will be in attendance to hang out and take pictures with the fans.

November 7 - Kid's Day: Plaza Party*, Poster Giveaway, Postgame Skate

November 7 is all about the kids! This Sunday 5:00 game will feature an array of amenities, all geared towards our youngest Comets fans!

*Weather permitting

November 11 - Military Appreciation Day

In keeping with tradition, the Comets will host their annual Veteran's Day Military Appreciation Game at 3:00 in the afternoon on November 11. In addition to players wearing specialty military jerseys, there will be a number of other activations, all focused on honoring those who have sacrificed it all to protect our freedoms.

November 20 - Rockin' the Rink

For the first time in Comets' history, the game on Saturday, November 20 will feature an array of live music and entertainment throughout the Adirondack Bank Center. Artists and performers will be stationed in the bars around The AUD, representing a number of different styles of music - all included with your ticket!

November 24 - Thanksgiving Eve

Celebrate turkey day with another Comets tradition - puck drop the night before Thanksgiving!

December 10 - Team Photo Giveaway, Postgame Skate

To celebrate our last game before the holidays, come on down to the ice for a postgame skate with the players, and get your team photo signed!

December 31 - New Year's Eve Bar Crawl

Kick off the last day of 2021 with a NYE Bar Crawl throughout the Adirondack Bank Center! Game to follow with a 5:00 puck drop.

January 22 - Surprise Giveaway Night!

January 28 - Surprise Giveaway Night!

February 2, 4 & 5 - Save of the Day Foundation Week

Save of the Day week returns for its fifth annual year! SOD week will feature a specialty jersey as well as other special features that highlight the foundation's commitment to enhancing the lives of children and families throughout the Mohawk Valley.

March 12 - Roaring 20s Night

It's the 'roaring 2020s' - so we're throwing it back one century and experiencing what hockey might have looked like in the 1920s! We cannot wait for you to see the specialty jersey we've got in the works!

March 21 - Surprise Bobblehead Giveaway

Surprise bobblehead giveaway for every fan in attendance. Trust us, you won't want to miss this one!

April 15, 16 & 22 - Fan Appreciation Week, Surprise Bobblehead Giveaway

April is always about you - the fans - and we look forward to closing out our regular season with some extra special fun for the people who make hockey in Utica the best there is!

Every Wednesday - Get your Beers for just $3

Yes, you read that right. All domestic beers are just $3, every Wednesday, all night long. Kick off this promo with us on Thanksgiving Eve!

Every Saturday is Season Ticket Member Saturday!

Every Saturday this season*, it's all about our loyal Season Ticket Members. Each game, Season Ticket Members in attendance will be placed in random drawings to win multiple incredible prizes! All you must do is come to the game!

