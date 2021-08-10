Iowa Wild Signs Forward Ryan Kuffner to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Ryan Kuffner to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Kuffner, 25 (6/12/96) skated with ERC Ingolstadt of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) in Germany during the 2020-21 season. The Ottawa, Ont. native played 31 games with ERC Ingolstadt, recording seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward spent time in the AHL previously with the Bakersfield Condors and the Grand Rapids Griffins, totaling six goals, five assists for 11 points in 36 career AHL games. In 2018-19, Kuffner took the ice for ten NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings.

Prior to turning pro, Kuffner spent four seasons playing collegiately at Princeton University in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). He finished his college career as the all-time leading goal scorer in Princeton history, netting 75 goals in 132 collegiate games. Overall, Kuffner put up 75 goals, 77 assists for 152 points during his tenure at Princeton and was named NCAA First Team All-American in 2018-19, NCAA Second Team All-American in 2017-18 and ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2015-16. Kuffner and the Tigers also secured an ECAC Championship in 2017-18.

