Michael Doyle Named President, CSE, Business Operations

Vancouver, B.C.Â - Vancouver Canucks Chairman Francesco Aquilini announced today that Michael Doyle has been named President, Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE), Business Operations. The promotion was made with a focus on reshaping the organization and enhancing fan experience as the team prepares to welcome fans back to Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre this fall.

"Michael is a strong, driven leader who has extensive experience in the Sports and Entertainment industry," said Aquilini. "He puts fan experience at the forefront and is always exploring new ways to enhance the excitement and entertainment value for everyone at Rogers Arena. It is a very important year for our organization, our season ticket members, partners and fans. I'm pleased to have Michael leading our team."

Michael Doyle brings 30 years' experience in the Sports and Entertainment industry. He has been a member of CSE's Senior Leadership Team for the past 10 years and an NHL Alternate Governor for the past three years. Most recently, Doyle led Aquilini Live Entertainment and Hospitality at both CSE and as President of Toptable Group, one of Canada's leading premium hospitality companies, which he will continue to oversee.

"It's an honour and a privilege to lead this great organization, and I'm very grateful to the Aquilini family for the opportunity," said Doyle. "Canucks Sports and Entertainment has a rich history in BC. As we continue to grow, my priority will be to reshape and rebuild our business operations team as we prepare to welcome fans back to games and events at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. It's an exciting time for CSE and we couldn't be more excited to feel the energy of the crowds this fall."

Doyle's career has centred around enhancing fan and customer experience. His background includes 10 years with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and six years with the Walt Disney Company.

Doyle will report directly to Francesco Aquilini and will lead CSE's experienced Senior Leadership Team, which is responsible for all areas of the Sports and Entertainment business and the strategic and operational direction of the company. CSE includes the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver Warriors, Vancouver Titans, Seattle Surge, Rogers Arena, and the Abbotsford Centre.

The North Vancouver native also has local hockey roots. As a goaltender, he played for the North Shore Winter Cub, Merritt Centennials, and Victoria Cougars of the WHL. He lives on the North Shore with his wife and daughter.

As part of the leadership changes, CSE's Chief Operating Officer Trent Carroll will be departing at the end of October to pursue a new chapter in his career. Carroll will remain with the organization until then to help transition his role and support the return of operations at Rogers Arena. He joined the Canucks in 2010 as Vice President of Sales and Service. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in November 2019 where he led CSE for nearly three years.

