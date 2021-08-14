MoonDogs Fall Hosting Honkers in Regular Season Finale

August 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (44-24) suffered a defeat, 9-6, at the hands of the Rochester Honkers (30-36) to conclude the 2021 Northwoods League regular season, Saturday night at ISG Field.Â

The MoonDogs found themselves with a 3-0 lead following the first inning thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Matt Higgins (Bellarmine) and a two-run knock fromÂ Max CrabbeÂ (Texas State). After one inning of baseball at ISG Field, the MoonDogs led the Honkers 3-0.Â

In the third inning, the Honkers rallied to score five runs and grab their first lead of the evening. In response, the MoonDogs tied the game at five.

Between the sixth and seventh innings, the Honkers reclaimed the lead and never looked back after plating a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.

The MoonDogs scored one more run in the ninth to come within three of the Honkers. However, the Honkers escaped victorious to snap a five-game losing streak.

Mankato and Rochester tied in the hits column 9-9. The Honkers finished the contest with the game's only three errors in the field.

The win in the season finale went to Rochester'sÂ Patrick WilliamsÂ (Lipscomb) as he worked three and two-thirds of an inning to secure his fifth victory of the summer, moving to a 5-0 record in 2021.

Nate KujawskiÂ (Sierra College) allowed the final go-ahead run in the contest to come down with the loss. Making his first and final appearance was MoonDogs' starting pitcher for a nightÂ Dalton HoffmanÂ (Bethany Lutheran College). In a non-decisive outing, Hoffman worked five complete innings allowing seven hits and five runs. He walked three and struck out five along the way.

The Mankato MoonDogs conclude the 2021 regular season with a 44-24 record overall. Starting Sunday, the MoonDogs begin a playoff series vs. the St. Cloud Rox (50-18). Game one at ISG Field is scheduled as a 5:05 p.m. first pitch.

