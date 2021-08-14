Booyah Fall in Season Finale

MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday at Kapco Park, 2-1.

Green Bay was down on the board after the third inning after Lakeshore scored one in the frame. Lakeshore added to their lead in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead.

The difference would remain at two until the final inning. The Booyah were able to load the bases in the ninth. Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit a sacrifice fly that scored Jake Pankratz (Ripon College). However, the Booyah were unable to get the tying run in, leaving him stranded at third base.

Mitch Alba (Eastern Illinois), Jett Thielke (Madison College) and Bryce Miller (Aurora University) combined for four innings of no-hit relief on Saturday.

Green Bay finishes the 2021 season with a 25-47 record.

