Booyah to End Season on Saturday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are slated to finish the 2021 season on Saturday as they travel to Kapco Park to play the Chinooks.

This comes off the heels of a 10-4 loss on Friday at Capital Credit Union Park to the Chinooks. Spencer Weston (Western Oregon) hit a home run as did Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky). Alec Danen (Viterbo) also recorded a run batted in in the loss.

Green Bay has already clinched the season series over Lakeshore as they have been victorious in seven of their 11 meetings.

Green Bay's probable starter for game 72 is Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt). He is 1-6 on the season with a 6.53 earned run average on the season.

Luis Canez is the Chinooks probable starter on Saturday. He is 0-1 with a 12.27 earned run average.

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

