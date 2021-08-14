Pit Spitters Start Playoffs at Home Sunday, August 15

August 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters playoff schedule has been finalized.

The team will start the playoffs at home on Sunday, August 15 @ 5:05pm against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. They will then travel to Kokomo for games two and three (if necessary) in this first round best-three series to decide the Great Lakes East division winner.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a rally towel courtesy of Caliber Home Loans. Gates will open at 4:00pm. Fans are also encouraged to wear red as the game is billed as a "Red Out."

Here is the schedule for round one of the playoffs:

Game one - Sunday, August 15 @ 5:05 pm at Turtle Creek Stadium

Game two - Monday, August 16 @ 6:35pm @ Kokomo

Game three (if necessary) - Tuesday, August 17 @ 6:35pm at Kokomo

Tickets for Sunday's home game are now on sale and can be found at www.PitSptters.com. Fans can also get them by calling Turtle Creek Stadium at 231.943.0100 or stopping by the box office starting at 10:00am Sunday morning,

Tickets are the same price as regular season tickets - $8 for lawn, $12 for box and patio tables of four in the 4Front Porch or in the Bullpen Terrace are $60.

The Northwood League playoffs are three rounds. Round two is a one-game series that will be played on either Tuesday, August 17 or Wednesday, August 18, depending on the outcomes of the first round. The team that has the best overall record will be the home team for that game. The championship game will be on either Thursday, August 19 or Friday, August 20 depending on travel schedules. Again, the team with the best overall record will be the home team for the championship game.

The Pit Spitters updated playoff schedule is available on www.PitSpitters.com.

Here are some tips to avoid delays when coming to Pit Spitters games:

Buy tickets ONLINE - www.PitSpitters.com

Buy tickets at the box office in ADVANCE

Parking is $5 day of or $4 in ADVANCE

Big crowds and Big Fun so ARRIVE EARLY

Arrive with your group / carpool if you can

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.