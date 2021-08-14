Kingfish Fall to Rockford in Game 71

Loves Park, Ill. - The Kenosha Kingfish (19-18) fell to the Rockford Rivets (14-20) 15-5 at Rivets Stadium on Friday, August 13th.

Looking to build off of the double digit victory from the night before, Kenosha struck first on a Matt Korman (Wisconsin-Whitewater) sacrifice fly that scored Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado Christian) to put the Kingfish up 1-0.

In the bottom half, Rockford added three on a bases-clearing, three-RBI double from Kevin Bushnell (Benedictine) to put Rockford up 3-1.

In the bottom of the third, Rockford added six runs. Four came on a Johannes Haakenson (Concordia-Wisconsin) single and score on an error that scored three additional runs. At the end of the frame, Rockford led 9-1.

Following a two-run fourth for Rockford, Kenosha got four runs back in the fifth on a Korman grand slam to cut the deficit down to 11-5. However, Rockford added four more runs later in the game to take the penultimate contest.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Mitch Waletzki (Minnesota-Duluth) took the loss. He threw three innings conceding nine runs, four were earned. He also set the single-season Kingfish strikeout record at 60. Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) came on in relief allowing three runs in two innings pitched. Nic Vitiritti (Carthage) threw one inning of shutout ball. Anthony Touhy (Aurora) pitched the seventh conceding two unearned runs. Nick Meyer (Dayton) threw the eighth, conceding one run.

Kenosha will take on Rockford tomorrow, Saturday August 14. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

