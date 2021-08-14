Huskies Will Play the Great Plains East Series in Waterloo

Duluth, Minn. - The 17-2 Eau Claire Express loss yesterday allowed the Huskies to clinch the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Duluth Huskies will take on their Great Plains East division rivals in the Waterloo Bucks for a best of three-game series. However, because of a scheduling conflict at Wade Stadium on Aug. 15, all three games will be played in Waterloo. Therefore, there will not be a Huskies' playoff game in Duluth.

However, the Huskies will act as the home team in Waterloo for the first game of the series tomorrow. Afterward, the Bucks will have their usual home-field advantage for game two of the series, and game three if necessary.

The first game of the series between the Huskies and the Bucks begins at 4:05 PM CDT in Waterloo, Iowa at Riverfront Stadium. If interested in buying playoff tickets, please go to the Waterloo Bucks' website.

