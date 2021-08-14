Bucks Win 2nd Half Title; Will Host All First Round Games

August 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, IA - With their thrilling 7-6 walk-off win over the La Crosse Loggers on Friday, the Waterloo Bucks clinched the Great Plains East Sub-Division second half championship. Already in the 2021 Northwoods League Playoffs after winning the first half title, Waterloo finds themselves claiming both halves of play for the first time since 2013 and third time overall.

The Bucks will face the Duluth Huskies in the Great Plains East Division Series, a best-of-three series, after the Huskies clinched the second-best overall record in the Great Plains East on Friday evening. Due to a scheduling conflict at Wade Stadium in Duluth, the Huskies are unable to host Game One. With Waterloo's best overall record and home field advantage, Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will now be the site of both Game One and Game Two of the series, and Game Three, if necessary. The Huskies will be the home team on the scoreboard for Game One.

Game One will take place on Sunday, August 15 with first pitch slated for 4:05 pm. Game Two will be Monday, August 16 and Game Three, if necessary, will be on Tuesday, August 17. All weekday home playoff games in Waterloo will start at 6:35 pm. Gates will open for all playoff games 35 minutes prior to first pitch.

Single-game tickets for Saturday's regular season finale and all playoff games are currently on sale by calling the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or available online at www.waterloobucks.com. Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.