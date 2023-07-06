Montaño, Isotopes Hold off Dodgers, 9-7

Oklahoma City, OK - The Isotopes jumped out to a 7-0 lead through three innings, including a grand slam by Willie MacIver in the six-run third, only to see Oklahoma City tie it with three runs in the eighth inning. However, with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, Daniel Montaño grounded a two-run single to right field to propel Albuquerque to a 9-7 triumph Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has won seven of its last eight contests and lead the second-half Pacific Coast League standings (7-2) by a full game over first-half champion Oklahoma City and two games over three teams fighting for a playoff spot (Round Rock, Las Vegas and Sacramento). Additionally, the club is tied with Iowa of the International League for the best second-half record in all of Triple-A.

-The Isotopes swiped three bags on the night to extend their stolen base streak to seven games. During the seven-game stretch Albuquerque has stolen 20 bags. The last time the club had a stolen base streak of eight was June 11, 2013 - June 18, 2013. Since 2005 (MLB database), the Isotopes' record is nine-straight games set three times (July 19, 2013 - July 27, 2013; April 16, 2008 - April 25, 2008; and May 1, 2007 - May 9, 2007).

-MacIver belted the club's sixth grand slam of the year in the third frame and first since June 28 vs. El Paso. It's the eleventh all-time slam against Oklahoma City and the fourth at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Isotopes plated six runs in the third inning for the sixth time and first since June 18 at Tacoma. The six runs in the frame are tied for the third-most scored in an inning in 2023.

-Albuquerque's offense drew 10 walks on the night, the third-most this season and second time the Dodgers have walked double-digit Isotopes (11, April 19). On the pitching side, the Isotopes staff walked seven, the 16th time issuing at least seven free passes.

-The Isotopes were outhit for the second-straight night but claimed their eighth victory in 46 chances when being outhit by their opponent.

-Albuquerque scored one first inning run to bring their season total to 76, the second-most in all of MiLB (leader: Triple-A Salt Lake, 77).

-The Isotopes won in the last at-bat of the game for the sixth time this season and the first since June 30 vs. El Paso.

-MacIver registered his first pro grand slam tallied four RBI for the fifth time in his career, two short of his career-best set July 3, 2021, with Double-A Hartford. He has two homers and six RBI in his last three games.

-Cole Tucker stole two bases for the first time since June 10, 2022, with Triple-A Reno against Sacramento while extending his hitting streak to six with a triple, his first three-bagger of the year. During his hit streak he is slashing .500/.600.792 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and three RBI.

-Michael Toglia extending his on-base streak to 22 games and hit streak to 13 with two hits, including a double. During his hit streak, he is slashing .320/.419/.660 with two doubles, five homer and 19 RBI. His hit streak is tied for the longest in Triple-A with teammate Aaron Schunk. He also recorded his 14th multi-hit effort of the year.

-Aaron Schunk also extended his hit streak to 13 with two singles. During the stretch, he is slashing .357/.419/.500 with two doubles, two homers and 12 RBI. His hit streak is tied for the longest in Triple-A with teammate Toglia. He also tallied his 14th multi-hit contest.

-Montaño drove in three runs on the night, tying a season high (also: May 3 vs. Sugar Land). It was also his first RBI since May 7 vs. Sugar Land.

-Coco Montes drew a career-high four walks over five plate appearances. He has tallied 32 career two walk games. But had never drawn more two in his career. The four walks also tied a team record set nine times prior, including this year by Hunter Stovall on May 3 vs. Sugar Land.

-Jeff Criswell did not factor into the decision after allowing four runs over 4.2 frames with seven strikeouts. It's the fourth time this year Criswell has fanned at least seven batters.

-Dodgers starter Robbie Peto relented seven runs over 2.0 frames, tied for the fourth-most tallies allowed against the Isotopes.

-Oklahoma City reliever Alec Gamboa retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, including nine-straight, between the third and sixth frames. He surrendered one walk while fanning four.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Oklahoma City meet for game four of the six-game set tomorrow at 6:05 pm at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes are scheduled to send Peter Lambert while the Dodgers are expected to start Matt Andriese.

