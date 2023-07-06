Las Vegas Doubles-up on El Paso, 4-2
July 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying run at second base in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday but lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 4-2. Las Vegas has won two of the first three games in the series.
El Paso starter Ryan Weathers allowed only one run in six innings and tied his career high by striking out 10 batters. Weathers has struck out 20 batters in 12 innings over his last two home starts. Chihuahuas first baseman Alfonso Rivas reached base three times on a single and two walks in his first game back from the Injured List.
The Chihuahuas' two runs came on a two-run home run by Luis Liberato in the bottom of the third inning. It was Liberato's ninth home run this season and his eighth since June 1.
Box Score: Gameday: Aviators 4, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (07/06/2023) (milb.com)
Team Records: Las Vegas (5-4, 39-44), El Paso (2-7, 34-50)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Zach Neal (2-0, 5.56) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-5, 8.49). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
