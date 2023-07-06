Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:35 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (41-42, 4-4) @ Reno Aces (48-35, 4-4)

Thursday, July 6, 2023, 6:35p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

LHP Kyle Hart vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma is carrying the second-highest OPS (.929) and OBP (.409) among the 30 Triple-A clubs (Reno leads in both categories). 35 runs over the first two games may portend for the rest of this series; Tacoma and Reno are the only two clubs in Triple-A with an OPS over .900 and a OBP over .400 with runners in scoring position.

BUH-LAK-EH: Left-handed Rainiers reliever Blake Weiman has worked seven consecutive scoreless outings since June 18, striking out 10 batters over 9.1 IP; Weiman has not issued a walk during this span (7 H, 0.75 WHIP).

HIGHS & MARLOWE: Tacoma outfielder Cade Marlowe has reached base safely in 17 straight games, dating to June 16. He's batting .368 (25x68, 12 XBH, 6 HR, 15 RBI) and has tripled 2x during this stretch (13 BB, 1.219 OPS, 9 SB, 18 runs). Marlowe has a hit in 11 consecutive games, his longest streak this season and three shy of the Rainiers' season-long (Zach DeLoach, 14, May 12-27). Marlowe has homered in six of those 11 games; he's batting .452 (19x42) during the hitting streak, with 14 RBI and 14 runs scored (10 BB, .558 OBP).

BACK ON THE TRAM: Since being optioned to Tacoma on June 1, outfielder Taylor Trammell is slugging .528 (8 HR) with a .905 OPS (21 RBI, 20 BB, 20 R)...he's played in 27 games since June 4, and 13 of his 28 hits in this span have gone for extra bases (five doubles).

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 20 stolen bases lead the Rainiers and are tied for fifth-most in the Pacific Coast League; he has yet to be caught stealing this season. McCoy is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP). Teammate Cade Marlowe tied him with his 20th stolen base last night (62 GP), while Cooper Hummel ranks ninth with 18 swipes (55 GP).

Tacoma's 114 steals (26 CS, 81.42%) are most in the PCL (Salt Lake, 113), and Reno has the league's fewest (by 22) at 36 SB (27 CS). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 stolen bases.

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers infielder Jake Scheiner hit his 20th home run in game #69 of his Triple-A debut on Friday. He's one shy of his career-high (21 HR), achieved at Double-A Arkansas last season over 127 games. Scheiner has homered 13x in home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season homer record, with 43 (131 GP). Scheiner has 92 HR as a pro (since 2017, 608 G).

LEAD-R-BOARD: A week into the PCL's official second half, Rainiers INF Jake Scheiner has the league's third-most RBI (69), home runs (20) and runs scored (63)...1B/C Cooper Hummel is fourth in PCL walks (52 BB, 55 GP) with the league's ninth-best OBP (.427) among qualified batters...Scheiner (50) and OF Zach DeLoach (46) also rank top 11 in PCL walks, as Tacoma leads all of Triple-A (*by 28*) with 473 walks (5.7 BB/game)...OF Cade Marlowe's six triples are tied for second-most in the Pacific Coast League; Reno's Buddy Kennedy hit his PCL-leading seventh on Monday at Sacramento.

GONE BABY GONE: Tacoma has homered in 14 consecutive games since June 20, a season-high streak. The Rainiers hit two or more home runs in the first nine games of this stretch, and have multiple dingers in 12 of 14 games after Sam Haggerty (solo) and Adam Engel (3-run) each went yard yesterday. Tacoma's 68 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A, by three (Albuquerque, 65).

